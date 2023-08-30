2 hours ago - News
San Diego music is fine: Final summer concerts
It's been a busy week of live music in San Diego.
- A small but spirited crowd braved the elements to see Brazilian legends Os Mutantes at Music Box, on Aug. 20, the night before Tropical Storm Hilary greeted us.
- The bookers at CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theater ended up with a back-to-back mid-week nights of anthemic folk rock.
- And best of all, '90s alt-rock revivalists Bully, led by Alicia Bognanno, ripped in front of a sold-out crowd at Soda Bar.
What we're watching: San Diego's live music calendar is packed this fall, but before we get there here's a handful of shows this coming week worth circling.
- San Diego's own Drug Hunt, a psychedelic rock band with a post-punk flavor, is headlining a packed bill at Casbah Friday night.
- The same night, Tropa Magica, which fuses cumbia with alternative rock, are down from L.A. for an early show at the Quartyard in East Village.
- Two of OB's finest play in the neighborhood on Saturday: bluesy power trio Band of Gringos is playing at the Seedless Skatepark Warehouse in the afternoon and reggae rock act Half Hour Late is going to fill Winston's at night.
Zoom out: Need a bit more notice before heading to a show? Grab tickets for these now.
- Peso Pluma is bringing his reggaeton-inflected Mexican corridos to North Island Credit Union Amphitheater at the end of September
- Ratboys are headed to The Loft at UCSD in October to tour "The Window," a jangly indie rock entry that's getting deserved album-of-the-year buzz.
- Reggae legends Black Uhuru hit the Belly Up in early October.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.