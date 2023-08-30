2 hours ago - News

San Diego music is fine: Final summer concerts

Andrew Keatts
My Morning Jacket at the CalCoast Credit Union Amphitheater on Aug. 22, 2023

My Morning Jacket at the CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theater on Aug. 22. Photo: Andrew Keatts/Axios

It's been a busy week of live music in San Diego.

  • A small but spirited crowd braved the elements to see Brazilian legends Os Mutantes at Music Box, on Aug. 20, the night before Tropical Storm Hilary greeted us.
  • The bookers at CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theater ended up with a back-to-back mid-week nights of anthemic folk rock.
  • And best of all, '90s alt-rock revivalists Bully, led by Alicia Bognanno, ripped in front of a sold-out crowd at Soda Bar.

What we're watching: San Diego's live music calendar is packed this fall, but before we get there here's a handful of shows this coming week worth circling.

Zoom out: Need a bit more notice before heading to a show? Grab tickets for these now.

