Data: CDC; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

California kindergarteners had one the nation's lowest rates of vaccine exemptions as of 2022, according to CDC data.

What's happening: Just 0.2% of kindergartners across California were granted exemptions for required vaccines as of the end of the 2022 school year, compared to 2.6% in 2012, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Why it matters: Vaccinations reduce the spread of childhood illnesses — some potentially fatal — that once plagued the country, such as polio.

While children are generally required to get a number of vaccinations before attending public school, exemptions can be granted for both medical and non-medical reasons (such as religious or moral objections), depending on local rules.

Between the lines: The state fell below the U.S. median (1.9%) in 2016 after California schools stopped granting vaccine exemptions for religious or other personal beliefs as part of legislation passed the year before.

The law came in response to a 2014 measles outbreak at Disneyland, in which the majority of patients were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status, according to the CDC.

The bill was sponsored by then-Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, a San Diego Democrat who became the first woman and first person of color to lead the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO.

Zoom in: After that law went into effect, use of medical exemptions to avoid vaccines rose statewide, including a small, niche group of San Diego doctors.

One doctor wrote nearly one-third of all medical exemptions from vaccinations for the San Diego Unified School District, a Voice of San Diego investigation revealed in 2019.

Later that year, another law passed to crack down on the inappropriate use of medical exemptions for kids in schools. The statewide exemption rates ticked down thereafter. .

The big picture: The nationwide median kindergarten vaccine-exemption rate was rising even before the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing from 1.4% in 2012 to 2.6% in 2019.