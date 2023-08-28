Cashmere, leather and cotton-doodle are not your typical ice cream flavors, but at An's Dry Cleaning, fabric is on the menu.

What's happening: A friend called me one afternoon last week for a spontaneous ice cream run at the North Park shop, which was running a one-day promotion for $2 scoops of gelato.

Driving the news: An's Dry Cleaning was celebrating after being named the second-best indie ice cream shop in America by USA Today.

The intrigue: The gelato shop moved into an old-fashioned dry cleaners in a historic 1934 building on Adams Avenue. Changing the name of the neighborhood business didn't feel right, so the owners kept it as a reminder that "some things are better left unchanged."

What we ordered: I enjoyed "Serge," a decadent swirl of caramel, hazelnut and peanut butter with a crunch, scooped into a crispy, buttery cone. It fits its twilled woolen fabric namesake.

"Cashmere," a creamy blend of goat cheese and honey, was a luxurious combination of sweet and savory.

Of note: The menu is completely gluten-free and flavors rotate every two weeks.

Be smart: They don't make you feel guilty about sampling different flavors, so take their flavor tour of all the 'fabrics' on the menu.