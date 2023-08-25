Share on email (opens in new window)

A drink with a view is pretty easy to come by in San Diego, with beach bars, sunny patios and waterfront restaurants.

Garibaldi, a not-so-secret speakeasy at the Intercontinental Hotel on the San Diego Bay, is one worth checking out.

Driving the news: The waterfront hotel was recently named one of the best in the country by USA Today. It ranked 9th on the list, while the beachfront Hotel Del Coronado ranked 7th.

The Intercontinental features rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop pool with cabanas and this hidden rooftop, all with views of the bay and city skyline.

The large patio with plenty of high-top and lounge seating overlooks the water and is home to an herb garden to get the freshest ingredients in the dishes and drinks.

The intrigue: Garibaldi's al fresco Italian restaurant and bar's design is inspired by California's bright orange fish by the same name.

What to order: The signature Italian Amphora Aged Negroni or the seasonal Fragola Frappe.

Go when: For brunch or weeknight drinks that turn into dinner.

Where to find it: 3rd floor of the Intercontinental at 901 Bayfront Ct.