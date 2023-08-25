Garibaldi at San Diego Intercontinental offers drinks with a waterfront view
A drink with a view is pretty easy to come by in San Diego, with beach bars, sunny patios and waterfront restaurants.
Garibaldi, a not-so-secret speakeasy at the Intercontinental Hotel on the San Diego Bay, is one worth checking out.
Driving the news: The waterfront hotel was recently named one of the best in the country by USA Today. It ranked 9th on the list, while the beachfront Hotel Del Coronado ranked 7th.
- The Intercontinental features rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop pool with cabanas and this hidden rooftop, all with views of the bay and city skyline.
- The large patio with plenty of high-top and lounge seating overlooks the water and is home to an herb garden to get the freshest ingredients in the dishes and drinks.
The intrigue: Garibaldi's al fresco Italian restaurant and bar's design is inspired by California's bright orange fish by the same name.
What to order: The signature Italian Amphora Aged Negroni or the seasonal Fragola Frappe.
Go when: For brunch or weeknight drinks that turn into dinner.
Where to find it: 3rd floor of the Intercontinental at 901 Bayfront Ct.
