Legit low-key kickbacks | Aug. 25-27 weekend plans

Kate Murphy
Looking for weekend plans?

We've got you covered with our weekly roundup of fun events around the city.

My Town! A San Diego Fest Celebrating Decades of SD Music

Third-wave ska standbys Buck-O-Nine and pop-punk outfit Urethane headline this two-day celebration of local music, at maybe the best rock club we've got.

Show is 21+.

  • When and where: Saturday and Sunday , starting at 6pm both nights at Soda Bar.
  • Cost: $31.55 each night

Sabor del Barrio

Take a self-guided eating tour through the Barrio Logan Cultural District, with over 20 restaurants participating.

  • When and where: Sunday from noon to 4pm., along Logan Avenue.
  • Cost: $40

Tacos, tequila & horse racing

Enjoy some of the city's best tacos, margaritas and craft beer at the Del Mar Tacos & Tequila Festival with vendors, live music and trackside views of the horse races.

  • When and where: Saturday 2-5pm at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.
  • Cost: $45 GA, $59 VIP with early admission, plus extra food and drink tickets.
