Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Looking for weekend plans?

We've got you covered with our weekly roundup of fun events around the city.

Third-wave ska standbys Buck-O-Nine and pop-punk outfit Urethane headline this two-day celebration of local music, at maybe the best rock club we've got.

Show is 21+.

When and where: Saturday and Sunday , starting at 6pm both nights at Soda Bar.

Saturday and Sunday , starting at 6pm both nights at Soda Bar. Cost: $31.55 each night

Take a self-guided eating tour through the Barrio Logan Cultural District, with over 20 restaurants participating.

When and where: Sunday from noon to 4pm., along Logan Avenue.

Sunday from noon to 4pm., along Logan Avenue. Cost: $40

Enjoy some of the city's best tacos, margaritas and craft beer at the Del Mar Tacos & Tequila Festival with vendors, live music and trackside views of the horse races.