Legit low-key kickbacks | Aug. 25-27 weekend plans
My Town! A San Diego Fest Celebrating Decades of SD Music
Third-wave ska standbys Buck-O-Nine and pop-punk outfit Urethane headline this two-day celebration of local music, at maybe the best rock club we've got.
Show is 21+.
- When and where: Saturday and Sunday , starting at 6pm both nights at Soda Bar.
- Cost: $31.55 each night
Sabor del Barrio
Take a self-guided eating tour through the Barrio Logan Cultural District, with over 20 restaurants participating.
- When and where: Sunday from noon to 4pm., along Logan Avenue.
- Cost: $40
Tacos, tequila & horse racing
Enjoy some of the city's best tacos, margaritas and craft beer at the Del Mar Tacos & Tequila Festival with vendors, live music and trackside views of the horse races.
- When and where: Saturday 2-5pm at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.
- Cost: $45 GA, $59 VIP with early admission, plus extra food and drink tickets.
