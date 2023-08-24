San Diego's fire weather risk worsens over 50 years

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Reproduced from Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fire weather days in San Diego increased by 3 days annually on average between 1973 and 2022, per an analysis from Climate Central, a nonprofit climate science research organization, Axios' Andrew Freedman and Kavya Beheraj report.

Of note: The report defines fire weather days as having particular combinations of low humidity, high temperatures and strong winds.

Why it matters: Wildfire seasons are getting longer and more intense, in part, due to human-caused climate change, per Climate Central. Climate change is resulting in higher temperatures and drier conditions in many areas, leading to more frequent and larger fires.

Zoom out: Southern California, Texas and New Mexico have experienced some of the greatest upticks in fire weather days each year.

Some spots now see two more months of fire weather conditions compared to a half-century ago.

This matches climate studies that show a significant lengthening of the California wildfire season, for example.

Yes, but: Changes in fire weather days were smaller for coastal cities, where humidity is typically higher.

What's next: As climate change continues, it’s expected that fire weather days will continue to spike, particularly across the West and Southwest.

Go deeper: Vegetation boosted by record rain could fuel California wildfires, from our colleagues in San Francisco.