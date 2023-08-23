A brief history of the border region and the Little League World Series
Municipal de Tijuana Little League is representing Mexico in this year's Little League World Series, and on Tuesday defeated Venezuela 3-1 in an elimination game.
Driving the news: Mexico is now 2-1 in the tournament, following a loss to Japan and a victory over Canada. The team will play again Wednesday at 2pm, against either Japan or Panama.
Flashback: We wanted to take the chance to remember the rich history that the San Diego-Tijuana border region has with the Little League World Series.
- Chula Vista's East Lake Little League lost to a team from Tokyo in the championship game of the 2013 LLWS.
- But Chula Vista won it all in 2009, when Park View Little League topped Chinese Taipei.
Yes, but: Did you know a team from Mexico represented the United States in the LLWS?
- Yep — in 1985, the Mexicali Little League represented the West Region of the U.S. and made it to the championship before they were knocked off by a team from Seoul.
Context: In 1977, a team from the Western Little League in El Cajon lost in the championship game to a team from Taiwan.
- A team from the Northern Little League, also in El Cajon, won it all in 1961.
- Brian Sipe, who starred at quarterback for SDSU before winning an NFL MVP award in 1980, was on the team.
Between the lines: In the 1957 LLWS, a Northern Little League team from La Mesa lost in the championship game, but became a part of history.
- The team from Monterrey, Mexico that won became the first team from outside the U.S. to win it all — and its pitcher, Angel Macias, is still the only person to throw a perfect game in the championship for "the Mexico Little League team that shocked the world."
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.