Bulla Graft of Chula Vista celebrates a play near the end of a 2009 Little League World Series game. Photo: Larry French/Getty Images

Municipal de Tijuana Little League is representing Mexico in this year's Little League World Series, and on Tuesday defeated Venezuela 3-1 in an elimination game.

Driving the news: Mexico is now 2-1 in the tournament, following a loss to Japan and a victory over Canada. The team will play again Wednesday at 2pm, against either Japan or Panama.

Flashback: We wanted to take the chance to remember the rich history that the San Diego-Tijuana border region has with the Little League World Series.

Yes, but: Did you know a team from Mexico represented the United States in the LLWS?

Yep — in 1985, the Mexicali Little League represented the West Region of the U.S. and made it to the championship before they were knocked off by a team from Seoul.

Context: In 1977, a team from the Western Little League in El Cajon lost in the championship game to a team from Taiwan.

Brian Sipe, who starred at quarterback for SDSU before winning an NFL MVP award in 1980, was on the team.

Between the lines: In the 1957 LLWS, a Northern Little League team from La Mesa lost in the championship game, but became a part of history.