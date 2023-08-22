Two middle school students present their wearable technology invention at a Qualcomm Thinkabit Lab camp in Vista. Photo: Courtesy of Qualcomm

Hundreds of middle schoolers across San Diego County get an education in engineering and craft wearable inventions each year through a program Qualcomm expanded from its headquarters into local schools.

Why it matters: The free school program aims to bring more girls, students of color and those from low socioeconomic backgrounds into science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Though the STEM workforce in the U.S. has gradually diversified with more women, Black and Hispanic individuals earning degrees and getting jobs, underrepresentation persists.

How it works: Since 2015, Qualcomm has trained teachers to offer instruction, provided hardware kits and funded its Thinkabit Labs program at several elementary and middle schools in the county.

The program is specially designed for each school, ranging from classes every day for one week to semester-long courses. But each designates an existing classroom or lab space to be outfitted with equipment and materials.

Students get schooled on the engineering design process, build prototypes to pitch as if they're applying for a patent and hear from professionals about potential STEM careers.

Zoom in: San Diego's Lewis Middle School and Morse High School, Feaster Charter School in Chula Vista and Vista Innovation and Design Academy run Thinkabit programs.

By the numbers: In 2021, women made up 51% of the U.S. population and 35% of STEM workers, according to the most recent report by the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics.

Hispanic, Black and American Indian or Alaska Native people together made up 37% of the nationwide population and 24% of the STEM workforce as of 2021.

Women and people of color in STEM careers also had lower median earnings than their white, male counterparts in 2020.

What they're saying: "The biggest impact is showing students that they have the ability to be an engineer and to be an inventor, especially when we’re thinking about underserved populations," said Ama Debrah, a senior government affairs analyst at Qualcomm who works with the labs.

It also builds a pipeline of diverse future inventors and long-term, a local workforce for Qualcomm to tap into.

Zoom out: Qualcomm collaborates with 24 educational organizations, including school districts and universities, across nine states to implement the Thinkabit program.

More than 100,000 kids have gone through the program since 2014.

Of note: Teachers and parents interested in bringing this program to their school or home can purchase a hardware kit and access free online resources to guide the hands-on engineering activities, including wiring and writing code.