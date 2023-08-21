Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

San Diego is home to some of the fastest-growing private companies in America, creating thousands of jobs and driving the local and regional economies and beyond.

Driving the news: EverHive Corporation, a human resources company that builds custom workforce management systems to help companies grow, ranked 9th on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list released last week.

It saw 25,801% revenue growth from 2019 to 2022 — the metric by which companies are measured.

Of note: To make the cut, the minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

By the numbers: The prestigious annual list recognized 89 companies in the San Diego metro, including businesses based in El Cajon, Solana Beach, Chula Vista and Carlsbad.

Overall, the group saw 196% median growth;

5,738 jobs added;

15 newly-founded companies on the list.

Zoom in: Two San Diego area-based software companies and another HR company also ranked in the top 100.

58: ITJuana, a software engineering company that helps life sciences and biotech companies with digital innovation, grew 7,442%

ITJuana, a software engineering company that helps life sciences and biotech companies with digital innovation, grew 7,442% 60: Wildfire Systems, a fintech company that helps businesses build revenue and customer loyalty through online shopping, grew 7,404%

Wildfire Systems, a fintech company that helps businesses build revenue and customer loyalty through online shopping, grew 7,404% 80: Virtual Latinos, which helps businesses hire Latino professionals, grew 5,762%

The big picture: The 5,000 companies on this list are successfully scaling their businesses, earning $358 billion in revenue in 2022 and creating more than 1.1 million jobs.