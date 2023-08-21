1 hour ago - Business

Four San Diego companies among fastest-growing in the U.S.

Kate Murphy
Illustration of an open briefcase with an upwards trending line popping out. 

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

San Diego is home to some of the fastest-growing private companies in America, creating thousands of jobs and driving the local and regional economies and beyond.

Driving the news: EverHive Corporation, a human resources company that builds custom workforce management systems to help companies grow, ranked 9th on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list released last week.

  • It saw 25,801% revenue growth from 2019 to 2022 — the metric by which companies are measured.

Of note: To make the cut, the minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

By the numbers: The prestigious annual list recognized 89 companies in the San Diego metro, including businesses based in El Cajon, Solana Beach, Chula Vista and Carlsbad.

  • Overall, the group saw 196% median growth;
  • 5,738 jobs added;
  • 15 newly-founded companies on the list.

Zoom in: Two San Diego area-based software companies and another HR company also ranked in the top 100.

  • 58: ITJuana, a software engineering company that helps life sciences and biotech companies with digital innovation, grew 7,442%
  • 60: Wildfire Systems, a fintech company that helps businesses build revenue and customer loyalty through online shopping, grew 7,404%
  • 80: Virtual Latinos, which helps businesses hire Latino professionals, grew 5,762%

The big picture: The 5,000 companies on this list are successfully scaling their businesses, earning $358 billion in revenue in 2022 and creating more than 1.1 million jobs.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more