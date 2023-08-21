Four San Diego companies among fastest-growing in the U.S.
San Diego is home to some of the fastest-growing private companies in America, creating thousands of jobs and driving the local and regional economies and beyond.
Driving the news: EverHive Corporation, a human resources company that builds custom workforce management systems to help companies grow, ranked 9th on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list released last week.
- It saw 25,801% revenue growth from 2019 to 2022 — the metric by which companies are measured.
Of note: To make the cut, the minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.
By the numbers: The prestigious annual list recognized 89 companies in the San Diego metro, including businesses based in El Cajon, Solana Beach, Chula Vista and Carlsbad.
- Overall, the group saw 196% median growth;
- 5,738 jobs added;
- 15 newly-founded companies on the list.
Zoom in: Two San Diego area-based software companies and another HR company also ranked in the top 100.
- 58: ITJuana, a software engineering company that helps life sciences and biotech companies with digital innovation, grew 7,442%
- 60: Wildfire Systems, a fintech company that helps businesses build revenue and customer loyalty through online shopping, grew 7,404%
- 80: Virtual Latinos, which helps businesses hire Latino professionals, grew 5,762%
The big picture: The 5,000 companies on this list are successfully scaling their businesses, earning $358 billion in revenue in 2022 and creating more than 1.1 million jobs.
