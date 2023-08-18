Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl across San Diego County over the next few weeks — a trek of fatal attraction.

What's happening: Mating season began this month for the California ebony (or black) tarantula and the San Diego bronze tarantula, two species native to the area.

Residents have started seeing the world's largest spiders crawling around their neighborhoods, and more are expected through September around El Cajon, Ramona and Poway, CBS8 reported.

The intrigue: Male tarantulas abandon their burrows and track down a suitable female by following her scent, according to the San Diego Zoo. They "dance" and then, if the female likes what she sees, they mate.

If they aren't killed by the females' fangs, males usually die from starvation a few months after mating.

Yes, but: Females can live 25 years or more.

Threat level: Some people keep these creepy crawlies as pets (ew!) and they're generally harmless unless provoked.