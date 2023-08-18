2 hours ago - News
Tarantulas scurry through San Diego as mating season begins
Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl across San Diego County over the next few weeks — a trek of fatal attraction.
What's happening: Mating season began this month for the California ebony (or black) tarantula and the San Diego bronze tarantula, two species native to the area.
- Residents have started seeing the world's largest spiders crawling around their neighborhoods, and more are expected through September around El Cajon, Ramona and Poway, CBS8 reported.
The intrigue: Male tarantulas abandon their burrows and track down a suitable female by following her scent, according to the San Diego Zoo. They "dance" and then, if the female likes what she sees, they mate.
- If they aren't killed by the females' fangs, males usually die from starvation a few months after mating.
- Yes, but: Females can live 25 years or more.
Threat level: Some people keep these creepy crawlies as pets (ew!) and they're generally harmless unless provoked.
- Their bites can be painful like a bee sting and their barbed hairs can irritate your skin.
