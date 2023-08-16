San Diego Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe appears on her way to a runoff to be the next county supervisor, but who she'll face in the general is less clear.

Driving the news: Montgomery Steppe, a Democrat, took 40.7% of the initial 77,000+ votes counted as of 8pm Tuesday, giving her a 12-point lead in the special election for the fourth district of the County Board of Supervisors.

Amy Reichert, a Republican and leader of ReOpen San Diego, has a narrow edge for the other spot in the runoff after the initial vote count.

Her 28.6% gives her a 3-point lead over Democrat Janessa Goldbeck, a veteran nonprofit executive and LGBTQ advocate.

Why it matters: The race to fill the vacant seat could determine partisan control of the board, which manages the county's $8 billion budget.

Context: The special election is filling the seat vacated when former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher resigned this spring, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a former staffer with the Metropolitan Transit System, where he was board chair.

What they're saying: Attacks from law enforcement groups alleging Montgomery Steppe supported the "defund the police" movement dominated the primary, but she said talking to voters made it clear those attacks didn't resonate.

"People want a balance — 99% of people acknowledge we absolutely need law enforcement, and many acknowledge that people protecting and serving have a lot of responsibilities and they don't need to do everything," she told Axios.

By the numbers: County Registrar Cynthia Paes has not yet indicated how many votes are left to count.

The two most recent special elections in San Diego County, though, had turnouts of 21% and 16% of registered voters, according to a Registrar fact sheet released Tuesday.

The votes counted in this race already amount to a 19.6% turnout. If it reaches the 21% turnout of a 2021 assembly special election, that would leave 7,000 votes to count.

Montgomery Steppe has a 9,000 vote edge, but Reichert and Goldbeck are separated by just 2,443 votes.

Ballots mailed on or near Election Day can be counted as long as the Registrar receives them within seven days.

State of play: If Montgomery Steppe advances to the runoff as the only Democrat, which isn't a given, she'd do so with a tailwind at her back, based purely on voter registration in the district.

Democrats outnumber Republicans three to one in the district.

Just a year ago, Fletcher defeated Reichert by 29 points.

Between the lines: Partisan control of the board could again be on the ballot next year, with another primary election looming in seven months.

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, a Democrat, is up for re-election in the county's most evenly split district, by voter registration.

She already has two serious Republican challengers, in former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.