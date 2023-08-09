Andrew Haden was sworn in Monday as the acting U.S. attorney for the San Diego region, moving up from the No. 2 post in the office for the last year.

Catch up quick: Haden steps into the seat as President Biden's nomination of Tara McGrath is held up in the Senate because of a block on all Department of Justice nominations by Ohio Sen. JD Vance over his objection to prosecutions of former President Trump.

Why it matters: The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California is one of the busiest federal districts in the nation, covering not just the eighth largest city in the country, but also the border region with Tijuana and Mexicali.

Between the lines: Haden has worked in the office 13 years. He replaces Randy Grossman, who also began in an acting capacity before he was appointed to the seat.