One beautiful downtown concert to go

We can't say enough about what a welcome addition the Rady Shell has been to both downtown San Diego's skyline, and the region's live music offerings.

Here's a look at New Orleans jazz, funk, hip-hop superstar Trombone Shorty performing at the waterfront venue on a perfect Sunday night.

Earlier in the evening, we also got to see the legendary Mavis Staples, along with Ziggy Marley and pedal steel virtuoso Robert Randolph.

Upcoming Rady Shell shows we're eyeing:

Michael Franti (Aug. 17)

Gladys Knight (Aug. 19)

Van Morrison (Sept. 4)

Buddy Guy (Sept. 7)

Get down there for something if you haven't been yet.