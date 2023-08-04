2 hours ago - Culture
Weekend things to do in San Diego | Aug. 4-6
Here's your Friday-Sunday to-do list:
🧺 University Heights Summer in the Park
It's the summer's final free Friday concert at Old Trolley Barn Park — pack a picnic for a family-friendly evening in one of the city's liveliest historic neighborhoods.
- When and where: 6-8pm, Friday. Old Trolley Barn Park, Adams Avenue and Florida Street
- Cost: Free
🌮 Taste of Imperial Avenue
Sample food from Logan Heights' best restaurants while listening to live music or hanging out in a beer garden during the Logan Heights Community Development Corporation's second annual showcase.
- When and where: 4-9pm, Friday. 2835 Imperial Ave.
- Cost: Food and beer tasting ticket $35
🎨 Liberty Station ArtWalk
Enjoy the work of more than 175 artists during the 18th annual celebration of the Liberty Station arts district.
- When and where: Preview event 4-8 pm Friday; 10am-6pm Saturday; 10am-5pm Sunday. 2751 Dewey Rd.
- Cost: $25 preview event, Saturday and Sunday free
🍲 San Diego Soul Food Fest
Experience the best San Diego has to offer in food from the African Diaspora while enjoying live music in City Heights.
- When and where: 11am-5pm, Saturday. 4090 University Ave.
- Cost: Tickets $5-$20
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.