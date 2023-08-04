2 hours ago - Culture

Weekend things to do in San Diego | Aug. 4-6

Here's your Friday-Sunday to-do list:

🧺 University Heights Summer in the Park

It's the summer's final free Friday concert at Old Trolley Barn Park — pack a picnic for a family-friendly evening in one of the city's liveliest historic neighborhoods.

🌮 Taste of Imperial Avenue

Sample food from Logan Heights' best restaurants while listening to live music or hanging out in a beer garden during the Logan Heights Community Development Corporation's second annual showcase.

🎨 Liberty Station ArtWalk

Enjoy the work of more than 175 artists during the 18th annual celebration of the Liberty Station arts district.

  • When and where: Preview event 4-8 pm Friday; 10am-6pm Saturday; 10am-5pm Sunday. 2751 Dewey Rd.
  • Cost: $25 preview event, Saturday and Sunday free

🍲 San Diego Soul Food Fest

Experience the best San Diego has to offer in food from the African Diaspora while enjoying live music in City Heights.

  • When and where: 11am-5pm, Saturday. 4090 University Ave.
  • Cost: Tickets $5-$20
