Here's your Friday-Sunday to-do list:

It's the summer's final free Friday concert at Old Trolley Barn Park — pack a picnic for a family-friendly evening in one of the city's liveliest historic neighborhoods.

When and where: 6-8pm, Friday. Old Trolley Barn Park, Adams Avenue and Florida Street

6-8pm, Friday. Old Trolley Barn Park, Adams Avenue and Florida Street Cost: Free

Sample food from Logan Heights' best restaurants while listening to live music or hanging out in a beer garden during the Logan Heights Community Development Corporation's second annual showcase.

When and where : 4-9pm, Friday. 2835 Imperial Ave.

: 4-9pm, Friday. 2835 Imperial Ave. Cost: Food and beer tasting ticket $35

Enjoy the work of more than 175 artists during the 18th annual celebration of the Liberty Station arts district.

When and where : Preview event 4-8 pm Friday; 10am-6pm Saturday; 10am-5pm Sunday. 2751 Dewey Rd.

: Preview event 4-8 pm Friday; 10am-6pm Saturday; 10am-5pm Sunday. 2751 Dewey Rd. Cost: $25 preview event, Saturday and Sunday free

Experience the best San Diego has to offer in food from the African Diaspora while enjoying live music in City Heights.