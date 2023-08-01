San Diego music is fine: Vieux Farka Touré at Music Box
People like to complain about live music in America's Finest City, but great shows are always happening — you’ve just gotta poke around.
No one loves mid-week shows, but Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré coming through town justifies disrupting the work week.
Catch up quick: He's the son of Ali Farka Touré, the legendary guitarist from Mali credited with creating desert blues, a style that melds North American blues with Western Sahara music. But he's been an international touring artist on his own merit for more than a decade.
- San Diego's own Spacehall Sound Machine, a six-piece improvisational outfit, is opening and is absolutely worth checking out as well.
When, where, tickets: Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Music Box: 1337 India St. Tickets are $25 in advance, $27 day of.
If you can't make it, mark your calendars instead for Os Mutantes, the influential '60s-era Brazilian rock group, also playing at Music Box on Saturday, Aug. 19.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.