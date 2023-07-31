Share on email (opens in new window)

Get this brisket bánh mì at Shank & Bone in North Park on a Friday night before it sells out. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

Bone marrow is not something that's usually on a Vietnamese bánh mì.

Yes, but: The minds behind Shank & Bone knew what they were doing with the brisket and bone bánh mì.

What's happening: The modern Vietnamese eatery in North Park offers a twist on the classic sandwich that's served with bone marrow on the side.

What's in it: Melt-in-your-mouth wagyu smoked brisket from Snake River Farms, cilantro chimichurri, pickled carrots and daikon radish, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño and mayo on a lightly toasted roll.

The bone marrow was also topped with chimichurri.

Pro tip: Scrape out the marrow and spread it on the sandwich like butter.

Price: $22

Where to find it: Shank and Bone at 2930 University Ave.

Of note: The dish is available Fridays and through the weekend until it's sold out. They make enough for a few dozen sandwiches.