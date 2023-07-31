I was shocked — and thrilled — while walking my dog Friday to see that real, serious progress is underway to turn the old (and beloved) Hamilton's Tavern into a new concept.

Catch up quick: It’s been nearly three years since the South Park institution caught fire amid the pandemic.

Seven months later, its former owner said it wouldn’t re-open.

It’s been a depressing void in the neighborhood ever since.

Last March, Eater reported the space would become a new location for the Pop Pie Co. and a bar called Bock, a German-focused beer bar from the proprietors of Bottlecraft.

Now we just have to wait for the famously speedy process of building out and opening a new restaurant.