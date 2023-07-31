60 mins ago - Food and Drink

Construction begins at old Hamilton's Tavern

Andrew Keatts
The former Hamilton's Tavern space in South Park

The former Hamilton's Tavern space in South Park. Photo: Andrew Keatts/Axios

I was shocked — and thrilled — while walking my dog Friday to see that real, serious progress is underway to turn the old (and beloved) Hamilton's Tavern into a new concept.

Catch up quick: It’s been nearly three years since the South Park institution caught fire amid the pandemic.

  • Seven months later, its former owner said it wouldn’t re-open.
  • It’s been a depressing void in the neighborhood ever since.
  • Last March, Eater reported the space would become a new location for the Pop Pie Co. and a bar called Bock, a German-focused beer bar from the proprietors of Bottlecraft.

Now we just have to wait for the famously speedy process of building out and opening a new restaurant.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more