Construction begins at old Hamilton's Tavern
I was shocked — and thrilled — while walking my dog Friday to see that real, serious progress is underway to turn the old (and beloved) Hamilton's Tavern into a new concept.
Catch up quick: It’s been nearly three years since the South Park institution caught fire amid the pandemic.
- Seven months later, its former owner said it wouldn’t re-open.
- It’s been a depressing void in the neighborhood ever since.
- Last March, Eater reported the space would become a new location for the Pop Pie Co. and a bar called Bock, a German-focused beer bar from the proprietors of Bottlecraft.
Now we just have to wait for the famously speedy process of building out and opening a new restaurant.
