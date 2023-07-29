19 mins ago - Transit

Scoop: SANDAG chief Hasan Ikhrata resigns

Andrew Keatts
A Trolley pulls into Santa Fe Depot.

Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego. Photo: Education Images/Citizens of the Planet/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Hasan Ikhrata, the embattled chief of the San Diego Association of Governments, is resigning from the transportation planning agency.

Driving the news: Ikhrata informed the agency's executive leadership of his decision Thursday, Axios confirmed with three sources familiar with the situation.

  • His last day will be Dec. 29.

Context: As SANDAG CEO, Ikhrata led the agency that handles regional transportation projects, and answers to the board of elected officials from the county and its 18 cities.

Catch up quick: Ikhrata took over as agency head in 2018, as it recovered from a scandal involving revenue forecasts for its infrastructure-building program.

  • After joining the agency, he promised to lead a transformation of the region's transportation system.
  • His transit-first proposals, and pitch for a driver fee per mile, put him in conflict with many of the rural and conservative representatives on the agency's board.
