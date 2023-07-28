Legit low-key kickbacks in San Diego this weekend, July 28-30

Yes, the name of this weekend activities list is thanks to the classic "Inside SoCal" sketch from Kyle Mooney, alum of both Saturday Night Live and Scripps Ranch High School.

Here's your Friday-Sunday to-do list:

It's the final weekend to hang out at the rooftop courts at sunset and play pickleball with friends with live music, food and brews.

Courts are first-come, first-served. Bring your own paddles and balls.

When and where: All weekend, 7am-7pm (except for the sunset event tonight from 4:30-8:30pm) on the upper level above True Food Kitchen at 4303 La Jolla Village Drive.

Try this annual concert and art exhibition in Barrio Logan headlined by psych-rock bands WAND and Drug Hunt and sip curated cocktails from an award-winning mixology duo.

When and where: Friday, July 28, beginning at 7pm. Corazon del Barrio – 2196 Logan Avenue

The Gaslamp Quarter becomes a (free) roller rink every summer Sunday. It’s '80's themed this week, but probably too hot for a David Byrne-style oversized suit.

When and where : 5:30-8 pm, starting at 5th and Island avenues downtown.

It's the second weekend of racing season where the turf meets the surf (ugh, sorry about that). You can lose some money on at least eight races Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

When and where: 2pm Friday, noon Saturday and Sunday. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

While it isn't showing Barbenheimer, this rooftop theater offers cinema-style seating with a view in downtown San Diego. They screen new releases and cult classics, plus there's snacks and a full bar for evening flicks.