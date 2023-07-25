Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

California has added the second-highest number of new manufacturing jobs of any state since 2021, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The state added 79,000 new manufacturing jobs between January 2021 and this May.

Zoom in: San Diego is seeing that growth, too, with manufacturing employment rising more than 6% between 2017 and 2022, despite a slight dip during the pandemic, according to the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation.

The region outpaced California and the U.S. during those years and saw billions of dollars from manufacturing in North County.

Why it matters: The growth is part of a manufacturing boom that's swept the country during President Biden's 2.5 years in office, particularly in the South and Mountain West, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

The roughly 800,000 new manufacturing jobs nationwide demonstrate the health of the U.S. economy, a key strategy of Biden's reelection campaign.

Context: San Diego's major manufacturing industries include defense, aerospace, shipbuilding and repair, medical devices and craft brewing.

The average annual wages for manufacturing jobs in the county is $104,664.

Reality check: As some biotechnology companies expand manufacturing operations, the jobs aren't immune to layoffs, like Thermo Fisher Scientific saw earlier this year.