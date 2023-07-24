35 mins ago - Things to Do

A new sherry cocktail in Little Italy is our new favorite summer drink

Kate Murphy
A cocktail glass filled with an orange liquid topped with a basil leaf sits on a teal tiled table on an outdoor patio.

The Sherrly Legal cocktail at Nolita Hall in Little Italy. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

I'd never ordered sherry before — in a cocktail or its own small glass ... until recently, that is.

  • Admittedly, I thought of it as old-timey or something that fancy families brought out around the holidays.
  • Plus, I've rarely seen the Spanish wine on menus, or maybe I just haven't been paying attention.
  • Yes, but: Now, I will.

What happened: I got drinks with a friend at Nolita Hall in Little Italy recently and I can't stop thinking about the "Sherrly Legal" cocktail.

What's in it: Sanchez Romate Cream Sherry, Don Jose 18 year Oloroso, Gran Classico Lemon, pink peppercorn and strawberry basil.

  • Each sip was refreshingly sweet, but the basil and pink peppercorn brought a savory, herbaceous flavor that cut through the fruitiness.

Pro tip: Enjoy this cocktail on a summer evening while it's still on the menu and pair with the cheese and charcuterie board.

When and where: Nolita Hall at 2305 India St.

  • Happy hour is 4-5pm Tuesday-Friday with discounted apps and drinks.

The bar and restaurant are open:

  • 4-10pm Tuesday-Thursday
  • 4pm-12am on Friday
  • 10am-12am on Saturday
  • 10am-10pm on Sunday

Other spots to find sherry: Cafe Sevilla in Gaslamp offers a dessert flight and Craft and Commerce in Little Italy makes a gin cocktail with sherry.

This was the first edition of Sips & Snacks, our regular feature in which we highlight tasty drinks, dishes and treats we've found around San Diego.

