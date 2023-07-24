Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Sherrly Legal cocktail at Nolita Hall in Little Italy. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

I'd never ordered sherry before — in a cocktail or its own small glass ... until recently, that is.

Admittedly, I thought of it as old-timey or something that fancy families brought out around the holidays.

Plus, I've rarely seen the Spanish wine on menus, or maybe I just haven't been paying attention.

Yes, but: Now, I will.

What happened: I got drinks with a friend at Nolita Hall in Little Italy recently and I can't stop thinking about the "Sherrly Legal" cocktail.

What's in it: Sanchez Romate Cream Sherry, Don Jose 18 year Oloroso, Gran Classico Lemon, pink peppercorn and strawberry basil.

Each sip was refreshingly sweet, but the basil and pink peppercorn brought a savory, herbaceous flavor that cut through the fruitiness.

Pro tip: Enjoy this cocktail on a summer evening while it's still on the menu and pair with the cheese and charcuterie board.

When and where: Nolita Hall at 2305 India St.

Happy hour is 4-5pm Tuesday-Friday with discounted apps and drinks.

The bar and restaurant are open:

4-10pm Tuesday-Thursday

4pm-12am on Friday

10am-12am on Saturday

10am-10pm on Sunday

Other spots to find sherry: Cafe Sevilla in Gaslamp offers a dessert flight and Craft and Commerce in Little Italy makes a gin cocktail with sherry.

This was the first edition of Sips & Snacks, our regular feature in which we highlight tasty drinks, dishes and treats we've found around San Diego.