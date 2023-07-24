Share on email (opens in new window)

2023 Over the Line World Championship in July. Photo: Tristan L. Juárez via Old Mission Beach Athletic Club

Beach, bats, balls and booze — the four essential elements of Over the Line, a uniquely San Diego sport.

What's happening: The 2023 Over the Line World Championship, sponsored by the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club, drew roughly 15,000 people to Fiesta Island over two weekends.

More than 700 teams competed at the 70th annual party disguised as a tournament. Team names are filled with pop culture references, political humor and sexual innuendo.

Details: The game resembles drunken Wiffle Ball in a way.

The "field" is triangle-shaped area attached to a rectangle-shaped area drawn in the sand.

A batter stands at the top of the triangle and swings at a ball tossed by a teammate kneeling beside them.

Hit the ball over "the line" where the triangle and rectangle connect without the three opposing teams' field players catching it.

There are imaginary bases for ghost runners, which is how scores or runs are tallied.

The 2023 Over The Line Championship drew thousands to Fiesta Island in San Diego's Mission Bay. Photo: Tristan L. Juárez via Old Mission Beach Athletic Club

Of note: The event is written into the city's municipal code as one of the few summer events allowed at public parks and beaches.

The bottom line: The longevity of the game is a big part of what makes it so special. Plus, it's the only real summer beach party you can (legally) have in San Diego with alcohol.