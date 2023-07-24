37 mins ago - News
Meet the reporters behind Axios San Diego
We have to introduce ourselves and tell you how excited we are to give you news that matters each day.
We love this city, and we're hoping our newsletter helps you understand and navigate it — with some fun along the way!
👋 Andy here. I've covered San Diego since 2010, first at the San Diego Daily Transcript and then for over 10 years at Voice of San Diego. I've been lucky enough to build a family here, and my wife, two sons (Hi Cal and Bo!), and two dogs couldn't be happier in our Golden Hill home.
- When I'm not reporting, you can find me running through North Park and City Heights, attending concerts or taking my kids on canyon adventures.
👋 👋 Kate here. Before joining Axios, I was the higher-ed reporter at The News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina.
- I moved to San Diego exactly (and poetically) one year ago today after a cross-country drive from North Carolina. I still can't get over the daily ocean views and fiery sunsets.
- On weekends, you'll find me at the beach, eating and drinking, or hiking with my pup!
