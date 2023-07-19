San Diego State Aztecs walk together off the court in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game on April 3 . Photo: Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Mountain West Conference commissioner announced Wednesday that San Diego State University will remain its marquee member for at least another year, ending a contentious, month-long stalemate during which it appeared the school would try to join the Pac-12.

Why it matters: SDSU has been flirting with a move to a bigger conference for years. That transition, which brings heftier media deals and revenue paychecks, would be welcome for a university that last year unveiled the $310 million Snapdragon Stadium.

Catch up quick: SDSU told the Mountain West on June 13 it planned to jump ship — then backtracked two weeks later. The university said it requested an extension on its June 30 deadline to leave the conference, rather than giving an official notice it was out, The Athletic reported.

Details: The agreement comes with conditions, per the U-T.

SDSU will pay the Mountain West’s legal fees that resulted from this dispute, which are reportedly under $100,000.

SDSU can't try to negotiate a smaller exit fee if it gets an invitation from another conference before next year.

What's next: SDSU could leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 next summer and pay the $17 million early exit fee.