This private resort in La Jolla offers a luxurious stay near the beach. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're looking to live like a celebrity or embrace nature, here are five unique Airbnb escapes around San Diego — and one that's out of this world.

If you want luxury, why not just book your own private resort? There's no need to leave this property, but it's walking distance to Black's Beach, a secluded surf spot and nude beach.

Location: La Jolla

La Jolla Features: Heated pool and spa, private tennis and basketball court, full outdoor kitchen and bar, kid-friendly

Heated pool and spa, private tennis and basketball court, full outdoor kitchen and bar, kid-friendly Space: 16+ guests, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

16+ guests, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms Cost: $1,857+ per night

Here's a funky, California twist on the iconic Airstream experience that's perfect for a memorable beach getaway.

Location: Ocean Beach

Ocean Beach Features: 22-foot Bambi Airstream, vintage Malm fireplace, private yard, quick access to the beach and beach cruisers

22-foot Bambi Airstream, vintage Malm fireplace, private yard, quick access to the beach and beach cruisers Space: 3 guests, 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

3 guests, 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms Cost: $170+ per night

Enjoy the private backyard while staying in this airstream near the beach. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Designed by the world-famous artist James Hubbell, "The Shire" offers a whimsical retreat into nature that looks like a sculpture itself.

Location: Alpine

Alpine Features: Colorful mosaic tiling, stained glass windows embedded with crystals, fireplace

Colorful mosaic tiling, stained glass windows embedded with crystals, fireplace Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $182+ per night

This cozy, whimsical retreat in the woods features unique art throughout the home. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Check out this tiny treasure tucked into the hillside by Lake Hodges for a serene staycation.

Location: Escondido

Escondido Features: Mountain and lake views, outdoor shower, nearby hiking trails, shared saltwater pool and firepit with the host's second rental unit

Space: 3 guests, 1 bedroom with 2 beds, 1 bath

3 guests, 1 bedroom with 2 beds, 1 bath Cost: $175+ per night

The tiny house is surrounded by lush greenery and a cactus garden with views of Lake Hodges. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Want to go stargazing on another planet? This moon-themed hangar in the desert might be the closest you’ll get.

Location: Joshua Tree

Joshua Tree Features: Stargazer loft net and hammocks, a low light pollution location, hot tub, fire pit, short drive to Joshua Tree National Park

Stargazer loft net and hammocks, a low light pollution location, hot tub, fire pit, short drive to Joshua Tree National Park Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms with 4 beds, 2 bathrooms

6 guests, 2 bedrooms with 4 beds, 2 bathrooms Cost: $252+ per night