55 mins ago - Real Estate

5 cool Airbnbs around San Diego

Kate Murphy
A hot tub and resort-style pool are featured in front of an expansive airbnb home at sunset.

This private resort in La Jolla offers a luxurious stay near the beach. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're looking to live like a celebrity or embrace nature, here are five unique Airbnb escapes around San Diego — and one that's out of this world.

1. Celebrity La Jolla Estate

If you want luxury, why not just book your own private resort? There's no need to leave this property, but it's walking distance to Black's Beach, a secluded surf spot and nude beach.

  • Location: La Jolla
  • Features: Heated pool and spa, private tennis and basketball court, full outdoor kitchen and bar, kid-friendly
  • Space: 16+ guests, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $1,857+ per night
This private resort in La Jolla offers a luxurious stay near the beach. Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Swanky Airstream by the beach

Here's a funky, California twist on the iconic Airstream experience that's perfect for a memorable beach getaway.

  • Location: Ocean Beach
  • Features: 22-foot Bambi Airstream, vintage Malm fireplace, private yard, quick access to the beach and beach cruisers
  • Space: 3 guests, 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $170+ per night
An airstream trailer sits in an open-air backyard with palm trees, string lights and colorful decor.
Enjoy the private backyard while staying in this airstream near the beach. Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Enchanting Art Retreat

Designed by the world-famous artist James Hubbell, "The Shire" offers a whimsical retreat into nature that looks like a sculpture itself.

  • Location: Alpine
  • Features: Colorful mosaic tiling, stained glass windows embedded with crystals, fireplace
  • Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $182+ per night
A stone stairway leads through a brick exterior wall to the entrance of a hobbit, shire-style house in the woods.
This cozy, whimsical retreat in the woods features unique art throughout the home. Photo courtesy of Airbnb
4. Lakeview tiny house

Check out this tiny treasure tucked into the hillside by Lake Hodges for a serene staycation.

  • Location: Escondido
  • Features: Mountain and lake views, outdoor shower, nearby hiking trails, shared saltwater pool and firepit with the host's second rental unit
  • Space: 3 guests, 1 bedroom with 2 beds, 1 bath
  • Cost: $175+ per night
A wooden tiny house with large cactus and succulent gardens sits on a lush green hillside.
The tiny house is surrounded by lush greenery and a cactus garden with views of Lake Hodges. Photo courtesy of Airbnb
5. Desert Moon in Joshua Tree

Want to go stargazing on another planet? This moon-themed hangar in the desert might be the closest you’ll get.

  • Location: Joshua Tree
  • Features: Stargazer loft net and hammocks, a low light pollution location, hot tub, fire pit, short drive to Joshua Tree National Park
  • Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms with 4 beds, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $252+ per night
An airplane hangar converted into an airbnb has patio furniture, a hot tub and a fire pit in its fenced yard in the desert under a starry night sky.
View the starry skies from this converted hangar near Joshua Tree National Park. Photo courtesy of Airbnb
