5 cool Airbnbs around San Diego
Whether you're looking to live like a celebrity or embrace nature, here are five unique Airbnb escapes around San Diego — and one that's out of this world.
1. Celebrity La Jolla Estate
If you want luxury, why not just book your own private resort? There's no need to leave this property, but it's walking distance to Black's Beach, a secluded surf spot and nude beach.
- Location: La Jolla
- Features: Heated pool and spa, private tennis and basketball court, full outdoor kitchen and bar, kid-friendly
- Space: 16+ guests, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Cost: $1,857+ per night
2. Swanky Airstream by the beach
Here's a funky, California twist on the iconic Airstream experience that's perfect for a memorable beach getaway.
- Location: Ocean Beach
- Features: 22-foot Bambi Airstream, vintage Malm fireplace, private yard, quick access to the beach and beach cruisers
- Space: 3 guests, 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $170+ per night
3. Enchanting Art Retreat
Designed by the world-famous artist James Hubbell, "The Shire" offers a whimsical retreat into nature that looks like a sculpture itself.
- Location: Alpine
- Features: Colorful mosaic tiling, stained glass windows embedded with crystals, fireplace
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $182+ per night
4. Lakeview tiny house
Check out this tiny treasure tucked into the hillside by Lake Hodges for a serene staycation.
- Location: Escondido
- Features: Mountain and lake views, outdoor shower, nearby hiking trails, shared saltwater pool and firepit with the host's second rental unit
- Space: 3 guests, 1 bedroom with 2 beds, 1 bath
- Cost: $175+ per night
5. Desert Moon in Joshua Tree
Want to go stargazing on another planet? This moon-themed hangar in the desert might be the closest you’ll get.
- Location: Joshua Tree
- Features: Stargazer loft net and hammocks, a low light pollution location, hot tub, fire pit, short drive to Joshua Tree National Park
- Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms with 4 beds, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $252+ per night
