Powerful lobbying groups push back on climate suits

Powerful lobbying groups are throwing their support behind oil companies' efforts to keep climate-related lawsuits against the industry out of state courts.

Driving the news: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Manufacturers, among others, filed amicus briefs this week supporting Big Oil companies in a pending jurisdictional case before the Supreme Court.

Why it matters: Big K Street groups' interest in the case show the stakes of both the narrower technical question at hand, and the wider climate-related claims.

Catch up fast: The case is a jurisdictional tussle about the city of Baltimore's litigation against BP, Exxon and others seeking damages for climate-related harms.

But it's also relevant to roughly a dozen similar lawsuits nationwide by local and state officials that plaintiffs want litigated in state courts.

Where it stands: The briefs address the topic at hand: defendants' ability to challenge certain decisions that send cases back to state courts, not federal venues that industry prefers.

They also, however, argue that the nature of those specific climate-related damage claims means the cases belong in federal courts.

What they're saying: "This case presents a question of appellate procedure that is important to the Nation’s business community far beyond the specifics of this case," the Chamber's brief states.

But it also argues that when it comes to climate, the problem is "inherently global" and should be addressed via the executive and Congress.

"[A]d hoc and unpredictable decisions of individual state courts" are not a good idea, they argue.

