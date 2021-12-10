Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-12-10

A looming energy milestone for the U.S.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Expand chart
Reproduced from EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. liquefied natural gas export capacity will become the world's largest by the end of 2022 as new and expanded Gulf Coast facilities come online, the federal Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this month.

Why it matters: The milestone underscores U.S. emergence as a major crude oil and natural gas exporter as production from shale fields has boomed and crude export restrictions were lifted in 2015.

The big picture: Last year the U.S. became the world's third-largest LNG exporter behind Australia and Qatar, EIA notes, and now appears to have already pulled even with Qatar.

  • Asia has been the largest destination for U.S. LNG exports, while Europe and Latin America are also key destinations.

Worth noting: The shale boom has led to an abundant domestic supply that enables exports while still meeting U.S. needs — preventing the kind of astronomical price increases seen in regions like Europe earlier this year.

By the numbers: EIA reports that U.S. exports averaged 10.7 billion cubic feet per day last month, a bump over October's levels that was supported by factors including "large differences" between gas prices in the U.S. compared to Europe and Asia.

What we're watching: On a yearly basis, EIA sees average exports this year at 50% above 2020 levels, rising another 17% next year to average 11.5 billion cubic feet per day.

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Dec 8, 2021 - Energy & Environment

The energy debate over "green colonialism" in Africa

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Averting the worst effects of climate change will eventually require the entire world to get off carbon, but some critics allege richer countries are trying to halt fossil fuels in poorer countries while continuing to drill at home.

Why it matters: New policies that aim to restrict fossil fuel development in poorer countries in the name of climate change are on a collision course with those nations' need for energy-fueled growth and development.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits highest level in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The core Consumer Price Index, the measure of the price of goods and services excluding food and energy, increased .5% in November, according to data released Friday.

Driving the news: The headline CPI figure, which measures the price of all items, rose 6.8% over the last 12 months, marking the biggest jump in 39 years.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Meme stock hype dies down

Data: YoloStocks; Note: Shows "real mentions," a combination of Reddit direct and indirect mentions (i.e. comments in a relevant thread that don't mention the stock); Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

GameStop and AMC are shedding that unprecedented Reddit day-trader chatter and those eye-popping stock swings — two defining factors for the meme stock cohort.

Why it matters: The hype for the OG meme stocks at the center of the pandemic-era phenomenon has died out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow