Downward march of lithium-ion battery prices is making EVs more competitive

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: BloombergNEF; Chart: Axios Visuals

The ongoing cost declines for lithium-ion battery tech is helping to make electric vehicles competitive against internal combustion models, per new analysis from the research firm BloombergNEF.

Why it matters: The annual study sees 2023 as the point where automakers "should be able to produce and sell mass market EVs at the same price (and with the same margin) as comparable internal combustion vehicles in some markets."

How it works: That chart above shows an average across different types of vehicles, as well as stationary storage. BloombergNEF's Nathaniel Bullard points out in a column this morning that there's lots of variation.

Yes, but: "In every application, though, these batteries are now making serious inroads into their respective markets of public transportation, personal vehicles, and electricity networks," Bullard writes.

Go deeper

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

Lyft to offer self-driving taxis in several cities in 2023

A self-driving Lyft in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of Motional

Autonomous vehicles will be available on Lyft's ride-sharing network in multiple U.S. cities beginning in 2023, Lyft and self-driving tech company Motional announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It represents a potential milestone in the commercial rollout of self-driving technology, which AV developers say will lead to safer, lower-cost transportation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Weekly jobless claims rise to 885,000 as Congress nears stimulus deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Initial weekly jobless claims rose to 885,000 last week, an increase of 23,000 and a higher total than the 800,000 claims economists had projected, according to data released by the Labor Department.

Why it matters: The jobless numbers are moving in the wrong direction heading into the holidays. Amid clear indicators that the economic recovery is slowing, Congress looks set to reach a deal on a targeted stimulus package as soon as today.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - World

Putin denies Russian agents poisoned opposition leader Navalny

Photo: Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied that Russian intelligence officers were involved in the near-deadly Novichok poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, suggesting with a laugh that they "would have probably finished the job," the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: A bombshell investigation led by open-source research group Bellingcat found that agents of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) with expertise in chemical weapons followed Navalny on more than 30 trips to and from Moscow starting in 2017 before he was poisoned in August.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow