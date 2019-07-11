Legal marijuana looks to be boosting snack sales

Reproduced from Nielsen; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite still being illegal at the federal level, marijuana is now legal for recreational use in 11 states and Washington D.C., and it's having an impact on a number of other businesses.

Why it matters: New data from market research firm Nielsen shows states that have legalized have also seen a notable pick-up in the consumption of what Nielsen calls "munchies," creating "big opportunities for the American food and beverage market—particularly for the snack and confectionery category."