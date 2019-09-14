Report: 460 tons of lead burned during Notre Dame fire, posing public health risk

The fire that consumed the Notre Dame Cathedral this April subjected the public, including schools, day care centers and parks in Paris to "alarming levels [of] lead," and revealing a possible "failed official response," according to a new report from the New York Times.

The impact: After 460 tons of lead burned from the cathedral's scorched roof and spire, it left more than 6,000 children under age 6 vulnerable to lead contamination, found the Times. Children under 6 and pregnant women are the most vulnerable since it can interfere with the development of the nervous system and lead to cognitive problems.