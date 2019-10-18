Critics have taken issue with the study's conclusions and methodology.

What happened: Economist Larry Summers tore down the study and its co-author Saez, who was in attendance, like a disrespectful step-daddy during a presentation and panel discussion.

"I find myself persuaded by [Saez and Zucman’s] critics that the data are substantially inaccurate and substantially misleading."

"I used their algorithm on my tax return to figure out my wealth and it was not within a country mile of reality."

The former Treasury Secretary and head of the National Economic Council was far from finished.

"I do not think a focus on wealth inequality as a basis for being concerned about a more just society is terribly well designed," Summers continued, noting that he believed Saez and Zucman had overestimated "by a third" the amount of wealth held by American billionaires and that he doubted the tax would deliver "even half of their wealth figure."

Between the lines: Summers seemed to "take it really personally," Saez told Axios after the panel discussion.

Of note: Harvard economist N. Gregory Mankiw, who served in the administration of President George W. Bush presented a 12-minute lecture that lent support to Andrew Yang's universal basic income proposal.