Coty is in talks to buy a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics from Kylie Jenner for at least $600 million, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Why it matters: The recent controversy over whether or not Kylie Jenner is a "self-made" billionaire obfuscates the fact that she quickly built a beauty products powerhouse that could soon live under the same corporate umbrella as CoverGirl and Sally Hansen.