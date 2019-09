Kik, the Canadian maker of a messaging app popular with teens, is shutting down its app and laying off most of its employees to focus solely on Kin, the cryptocurrency it created.

Why it matters: Kik is embattled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over whether or not Kin is a cryptocurrency or a security — and that battle is proving more costly than the company anticipated.

