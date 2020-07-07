2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Supreme Court leaves in place order blocking Keystone Pipeline construction

Miles of unused pipe for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline outside Gascoyne, North Dakota. Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

The Supreme Court 0n Monday rejected a request by the Trump administration to allow TC Energy to build parts of the Keystone XL pipeline in Montana while the appeals process moves forward on a federal court order that blocked construction, the New York Times reports.

Yes, but: The court's decision on Monday also "temporarily revived a permit program that would let other oil and gas pipelines cross waterways after only modest scrutiny from regulators," per the Times.

Why it matters, via Axios' Amy Harder: The court's decision leaves Keystone — arguably the world's highest profile and most politically contentious pipeline project — tied up in the permitting and legal morass it's been in for more than a decade.

  • The revival of the permit program is a win for the oil and gas industry overall, but a loss for TC Energy and the Trump administration's push to jump-start the Keystone project.
  • The Supreme Court's unsigned order did not provide an explanation, which is typical on emergency applications, and noted that it would remain in effect during the appeals process, per the Times.

The big picture: A news comes on the heels of a federal judge ordering the Dakota Access Pipeline to shut down on Monday while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a new environmental analysis, Axios' Ben Geman reports.

  • Duke Energy and Dominion Energy also canceled their plans for the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline this weekend, citing a federal district court judge's decision that overturned federal permit authority for waterbody and wetland crossings.

Court orders temporary shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline

Protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline in San Francisco in 2017. Photo: Joel Angel Juarez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A federal judge ordered Monday the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline — a project at the heart of battles over oil-and-gas infrastructure — while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a new environmental analysis.

Why it matters: The latest twist in the years-long fight over the pipeline is a defeat for the White House agenda of advancing fossil fuel projects and a win for Native Americans and environmentalists who oppose the project

Natural gas pipeline project canceled after Supreme Court victory

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Dominion Energy announced Sunday it has agreed to sell its natural gas transmission and storage network to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in a deal valued at $10 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Why it matters: The deal comes as Duke Energy Corp. and Dominion Energy announced they are canceling their plans for the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline following a Supreme Court ruling. The ruling removed major hurdles for the companies, but "recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays" for the project.

The stakes of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline's demise

Climate activist groups protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the court heard cases on Dominion Energy's proposed $7.5 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline crossing the Appalachian Trail. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Duke Energy and Dominion Energy threw in the towel Sunday on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a proposed 600-mile natural gas line from West Virginia to North Carolina.

Why it matters: It ends one of the highest profile battles over fossil fuel infrastructure in recent years, and its demise is a win for the environmental groups that spent years fighting it.

