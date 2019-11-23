At least 34 reported dead amid mudslides, flooding in Kenya

Heavy rains in western Kenya caused mudslides and floods, killing at least 34 people as of Saturday, AP reports.

The big picture: The fatalities bring the total to 72 dead from floods in Kenya over the past month and a half. More than 1 million people in East Africa have experienced above average rainfall. A severe drought plagued the region over previous last month, per the International Rescue Committee. Now unusually heavy rains throughout Somalia, South Sudan and Kenya are forecast to continue for another four to six weeks.

Go deeper: Venice floods threaten the city's historical sites