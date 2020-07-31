China's Kandi aims to provide the lowest-cost electric vehicle in the U.S. market

Kandi America's Model K27, a small EV from the U.S. subsidiary of China's Kandi Technologies Group, is slated to begin limited U.S. delivery late this year.

Why it matters: The cost — Kandi says the K27 starts at $12,999 once you include the $7,500 federal tax credit and has an estimated 100-mile range.

The company says it will be the lowest-cost EV in the U.S. market, and I'm not aware of anything cheaper (readers, please LMK if I'm wrong).

A larger model with a bigger battery and an estimated 188-mile range, called the K23, starts at $22,499 when the federal incentive is included.

The intrigue: Kandi Technologies' stock surged this week — up 350% at one point, per Business Insider — after the company announced the launch.

The share price has come back down but remains about twice the level it started at this week.

What's next: Kandi said this week that it's holding a virtual launch on Aug. 18 to open reservations for the cars, which will initially be available in the Dallas area.