China's Kandi aims to provide the lowest-cost electric vehicle in the U.S. market

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Kandi Model K27. Image courtesy of Kandi America

Kandi America's Model K27, a small EV from the U.S. subsidiary of China's Kandi Technologies Group, is slated to begin limited U.S. delivery late this year.

Why it matters: The cost — Kandi says the K27 starts at $12,999 once you include the $7,500 federal tax credit and has an estimated 100-mile range.

  • The company says it will be the lowest-cost EV in the U.S. market, and I'm not aware of anything cheaper (readers, please LMK if I'm wrong).
  • A larger model with a bigger battery and an estimated 188-mile range, called the K23, starts at $22,499 when the federal incentive is included.

The intrigue: Kandi Technologies' stock surged this week — up 350% at one point, per Business Insider — after the company announced the launch.

  • The share price has come back down but remains about twice the level it started at this week.

What's next: Kandi said this week that it's holding a virtual launch on Aug. 18 to open reservations for the cars, which will initially be available in the Dallas area.

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

