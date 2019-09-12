Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sues CBS for $400 million

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) filed a $400 million defamation suit against CBS News on Thursday, claiming on-air interviews with 2 women who accusing him of sexual assault caused him "emotional distress," WTKR, a CBS affiliate, reports.

What he's saying: Fairfax asserts that CBS had details before the stories aired "indicating that both allegations had not been corroborated by any independent investigation." The lawsuit says, Fairfax's "once promising career and political prospects have been severely harmed by the reckless airing of these false allegations."