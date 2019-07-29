Judge strikes down Medicaid work requirements for a third time

A federal judge on Monday struck down Medicaid work requirements in New Hampshire — the third time he has rebuffed this central element of the Trump administration's health care agenda.

The big picture: Judge James Boasberg has previously ruled against the work requirements in Kentucky and Arkansas. "We have all seen this movie before," he wrote Monday as he struck down New Hampshire's rules. These rulings will be appealed, but will at a minimum delay policies that would drop thousands of people from the Medicaid rolls.