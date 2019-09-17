Judge quashes rule that cut hospital clinic payments

A federal judge on Tuesday threw out a regulation that slashed Medicare payments for routine checkups in doctors' clinics that are owned by hospitals. Modern Healthcare first reported the decision.

Why it matters: This is a major victory for hospitals, which sued the Trump administration over the rule. The cuts affected less than 1% of all Medicare outpatient spending, but proponents argued the "site-neutral" policy is needed to help prevent providers from treating patients in higher-cost settings.