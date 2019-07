Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at age 99, lied in repose at the court's building in Washington on Monday, prompting visits from the current justices, more than 80 of his former clerks, and President Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Details: Stevens was the 3rd-longest-serving member of the Supreme Court before his 2010 retirement. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in a private ceremony.