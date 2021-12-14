John Kerry hints at plans for post-COP26 summit

John Kerry, the U.S. climate envoy, offered a hint about plans for a multilateral meeting this spring aimed at accelerating emissions-cutting efforts.

Driving the news: "In April next year, we’re going to be having a summit on the subject of increased mitigation," Kerry tells Euractiv.

He didn't offer details, but it followed remarks about efforts via the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate.

A State Department official confirmed discussions but also did not provide details.

Why it matters: The big United Nations climate summit last month brought a wealth of new nonbinding commitments.