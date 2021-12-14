Sign up for our daily briefing

John Kerry hints at plans for post-COP26 summit

Ben Geman, author of Generate

John Kerry leaves 10 Downing Street with British MP Tobias Elwood (R) on Dec. 8, 2021. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

John Kerry, the U.S. climate envoy, offered a hint about plans for a multilateral meeting this spring aimed at accelerating emissions-cutting efforts.

Driving the news: "In April next year, we’re going to be having a summit on the subject of increased mitigation," Kerry tells Euractiv.

  • He didn't offer details, but it followed remarks about efforts via the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate.
  • A State Department official confirmed discussions but also did not provide details.

Why it matters: The big United Nations climate summit last month brought a wealth of new nonbinding commitments.

  • The big question is what concrete steps nations are taking to transform them into tangible policy.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
47 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Businesses face mounting flood risks

Data: First Street Foundation; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A groundbreaking report finds that businesses in the U.S. could lose more than 3.1 million days of operation next year due to increasing flood risks from human-caused global warming. This total may grow to 4 million days by 2051, the report predicts, warning of ripple effects throughout local economies.

The big picture: Previous reports had looked at residential and critical infrastructure exposure. This is the first detailed report examining commercial real estate's increasing vulnerability.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

Omicron threatens to massively disrupt sports world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

COVID is affecting the sports world in ways not seen since before the vaccine became widely available.

Why it matters: These recent disruptions may portend a fifth wave of the pandemic, spurred on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peloton spins crisis into viral moment

Data: Newswhip; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Peloton's new parody ad is getting lots of attention, helping to offset a brief crisis tied to the debut of HBO's "Sex in the City" sequel Thursday.

Why it matters: The quick turnaround of its new ad helped give Peloton's stock a small boost Monday, following a weekend of bad headlines.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

