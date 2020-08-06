Filibuster and Obama fossil fuel ties could slow Biden's climate ambitions

Two new stories, taken together, highlight the political push-pull around Joe Biden's climate and energy plans.

Driving the news: Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that some left activists "want Biden to distance himself from former Obama administration advisers they view as either too moderate or too cozy with the fossil fuel industry."

Business Insider reports that several Senate Democrats are skittish about ending the filibuster — the rule that has morphed into a de-facto 60-vote requirement for almost any big bill.

Why it matters: It's quite relevant if Biden wins and Democrats take the Senate, which would open a window for moving climate and energy legislation.