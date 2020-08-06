3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Filibuster and Obama fossil fuel ties could slow Biden's climate ambitions

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Two new stories, taken together, highlight the political push-pull around Joe Biden's climate and energy plans.

Driving the news: Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that some left activists "want Biden to distance himself from former Obama administration advisers they view as either too moderate or too cozy with the fossil fuel industry."

  • Business Insider reports that several Senate Democrats are skittish about ending the filibuster — the rule that has morphed into a de-facto 60-vote requirement for almost any big bill.

Why it matters: It's quite relevant if Biden wins and Democrats take the Senate, which would open a window for moving climate and energy legislation.

  • Biden's climate platform has already been moving left, with recent additions like a proposal to have 100% of U.S. power come from carbon-free sources by 2035.
  • But when it comes to these big-ticket pieces that require legislation, the Senate is a much bigger check on what's possible than the specifics of Biden's platform — or the orbit of advisers that Bloomberg wrote about.
  • That would be even more true if the filibuster stays intact, which remains an open question. Biden recently backed off his longstanding support for the rule, while Chuck Schumer hasn't tipped his hand. It's something to watch.

Ursula Perano
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New York AG files lawsuit to dissolve NRA

Wayne LaPierre. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday to dissolve the National Rifle Association, alleging the group committed fraud by diverting roughly $64 million in charitable donations over three years to support reckless spending by its executives.

Why it matters: The NRA is the most powerful gun lobby in the country and receives a huge amount in donations each year, but New York's investigation claims that CEO Wayne LePierre and other top leaders undermined the organization's mission for their own personal benefit.

Dave Lawler
24 mins ago - World

How 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were stranded in Beirut

The port after the explosion. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

On Sep. 23, 2013, a Russian-owned, Moldovan-flagged ship departed Georgia en route to Mozambique bearing 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizer as well as explosives.

Why it matters: The Rhosus made an unscheduled stop in Beirut, apparently due to engine problems. The ammonium nitrate never left the port, but destroyed it nearly seven years later, along with much of the city.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi rips GOP: "Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore into her Republican colleagues on Thursday for their approach to negotiating the next coronavirus stimulus package, telling CNBC's Jim Cramer: "Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn."

Why it matters: Democrats and the Trump administration have not agreed to any "top-line numbers" and remain "trillions of dollars apart," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Thursday.

