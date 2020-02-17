Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to back climate change research with new "Earth Fund"

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced the launch of his "Earth Fund" on Monday via Instagram to fund climate change research and awareness.

What he's saying: Bezos says he's initially committing $10 billion to fund "scientists, activists, and NGOS" that are working on environmental preservation and protection efforts.

Details: That $10 billion comes from Bezos' personal money and none of the funds will be used in for-profit enterprises, investing in private companies or startups, a person familiar with the fund told Axios.

This big picture, per Axios' Ben Geman: The new fund is the latest example of tech companies or their billionaire founders devoting more resources to climate change.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has worked on climate for years through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and via Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a fund Bezos also invests in that stakes clean energy startups.

And last month when Microsoft rolled out its pledge to become “carbon negative” by 2030, it announced a new fund to invest $1 billion over four years to accelerate development and use of carbon reduction and removal technologies.

Go deeper: Amazon and Big Tech can't escape climate pressure