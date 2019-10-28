Stories

Maryland man confesses guilt in Capital Gazette mass shooting

newspaper cover of the capital gazette
The cover of the Capital Gazette the day after the shooting on June 29, 2018. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

39-year-old Jarrod Ramos entered a guilty plea on Monday on 23 charges related to a mass shooting that killed five at the office of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, last summer, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Ramos originally pleaded not guilty ahead of his trial this week, citing a mental disorder. Prosecutors say Ramos had a grudge against the newspaper for covering a case in which he pleaded guilty to harassing a former high school classmate, per the Post. With a shotgun, Ramos methodically attacked employees of the Capital Gazette once he was in the building.

