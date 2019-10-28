Maryland man confesses guilt in Capital Gazette mass shooting

39-year-old Jarrod Ramos entered a guilty plea on Monday on 23 charges related to a mass shooting that killed five at the office of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, last summer, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Ramos originally pleaded not guilty ahead of his trial this week, citing a mental disorder. Prosecutors say Ramos had a grudge against the newspaper for covering a case in which he pleaded guilty to harassing a former high school classmate, per the Post. With a shotgun, Ramos methodically attacked employees of the Capital Gazette once he was in the building.

