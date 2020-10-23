2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Japan expected to aim to go carbon-neutral by 2050

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: IEA; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is slated to announce a target next week of making the nation carbon-neutral by 2050, per reports in Nikkei, Reuters and elsewhere.

Why it matters: Japan is one of the world's largest carbon emitters, per International Energy Agency data, though far smaller than China, the U.S. and India.

The big picture: Japan's reported pledge comes a month after China vowed to be carbon neutral by 2060, and EU officials are working to put meat on the bones of their promise to achieve the same thing by 2050.

The intrigue: It will also require some huge changes over time to a Japanese energy mix heavily reliant on oil, gas and coal.

  • Bloomberg, citing a government official, reports that the plan will promote tech including offshore wind and batteries.
  • "Using ammonia and hydrogen as alternatives to coal and liquefied natural gas will also be a part of the push," they report.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump removes Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump signed Friday an order to remove Sudan from the State Department’s state sponsors of terrorism list, senior U.S. officials tell me.

Why it matters: Trump’s signature paves the way for the U.S. and Sudan to move forward on a larger deal — which will also include a Sudanese announcement on normalizing its relations with Israel.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump claims COVID "will go away" during debate.
  2. Sports: The youth sports exodus continues — Big Ten football is back.
  3. Health: FDA approves Gilead's remdesivir as treatment How the pandemic might endMany U.S. deaths were avoidable.
  4. Retail: Santa won't greet kids at Macy's this year.
  5. World: Spain and France exceed 1 million cases.
Jeff Tracy
3 hours ago - Sports

Big Ten football is back

Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Big Ten football season kicks off tonight after months of a "will they, won't they" narrative.

The state of play: Each team will play eight regular season games, culminating in a ninth, cross-divisional matchup on Dec. 19 (i.e. the Big Ten Championship, but also No. 2 East vs. No. 2 West, etc.).

