Italian Holocaust survivor under police protection amid anti-Semitism debate

Liliana Segre, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor and Italian senator-for-life, led the charge to create an anti-hate parliamentary committee after finding herself at the center of nearly 200 daily anti-Semitic attacks, reports AP.

Why it matters: Segre's motion has "provoked one of the country's most intense confrontations with anti-Semitism" since World War II, writes AP. The Italian Parliament approved her motion to create the committee, but it moved forward without a single vote from Italy's right-wing parties.