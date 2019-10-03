20 Iraqi protesters killed amid calls for prime minister to step down

20 Iraqis have died and at least 400 have been injured as thousands continue to protest and call for Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to step-down, reports Al Jazeera.

Why it matters: These demonstrations are the "most serious" since 2016 and mark the largest public display of anger directed at Mahdi since he took office nearly a year ago, notes the Financial Times. Protesters are demanding he leave office amid a 25% youth unemployment rate, growing allegations of corruption and a lack of access to public services, according to Al Jazeera.