20 Iraqi protesters killed amid calls for prime minister to step down

20 Iraqis have died and at least 400 have been injured as thousands continue to protest and call for Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to step-down, reports Al Jazeera.
Why it matters: These demonstrations are the "most serious" since 2016 and mark the largest public display of anger directed at Mahdi since he took office nearly a year ago, notes the Financial Times. Protesters are demanding he leave office amid a 25% youth unemployment rate, growing allegations of corruption and a lack of access to public services, according to Al Jazeera.
- The protesters are largely unaffiliated with any political party and simply want Mahdi to step down, per the FT.
- Protesters in Baghdad have adopted a popular 2011 Arab Spring chant: "The people want the fall of the regime."
The big picture: Iraq's stability remains fragile amid regional tensions and ongoing threats from ISIS.
- ISIS is gathering back strength in Iraq and Syria as it rebuilds its resources and finds new recruits, reports the New York Times.
- Iraq could also find itself caught in the middle of inflamed tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, following an attack on Saudi oil facilities that some have accused Iranian proxies of carrying out from within Iraq, per the Times.
What we know:
- There is a near-total internet blackout across Iraq, and curfews have been imposed in several cities, which has added to the tensions between protesters and the government, per Al Jazeera.
- The central government is struggling to contain the protests, which have spread to major cities around the country and are now in their 3rd day, per Al Jazeera.
