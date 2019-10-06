At least 104 Iraqis have been killed and more than 6,000 have been wounded in less than a week of political unrest, Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Saad Maan said on state TV on Sunday, according to Reuters.
Why it matters: Protesters have been demonstrating against governmental corruption, unemployment and a lack of basic services, and they have called on Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to step down. The government has responded by restricting access to the internet, imposing a curfew and deploying security forces that have fired on demonstrators.