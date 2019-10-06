Details: Maan said 8 members of the Iraqi security forces were among those killed and 51 public buildings and 8 political party headquarters had been torched by protesters, per Reuters.

At least 18 people were killed in clashes in Baghdad between police and anti-government protestors on Saturday night. Iraqi security forces first opened fire on protesters on Oct. 3.

Context: Iraq currently has a 25% youth unemployment rate, despite the government’s increased oil revenues and an end to the war against the Islamic State.

Demonstrators believe that not enough money is being invested in jobs programs or improving services.

The big picture: Iraq's parliament is at risk of collapsing. The leaders of 2 large political parties have criticized the government and called for reform. One leader called for his bloc to stop participating in parliament and for the government to resign.

