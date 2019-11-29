Iraqi prime minister resigns after two months of bloody protests

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi formally submitted his resignation on Saturday after two months of bloody protests killed over 350 Iraqis, AP reports.

Why it matters: Protesters have been calling for Mahdi to resign since the protests first started in early October over corruption, mass unemployment and failing public services. Mahdi's announcement comes after almost 50 people were killed on Thursday and Iraq's top Shia leader Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called for a change in leadership, Al Jazeera reports.