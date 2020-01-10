How an escalation in the Iran conflict could help Russian oil

Russia would emerge as a winner if the U.S.-Iran conflict — which has cooled off — greatly escalates, argues Anna Mikulska, a senior fellow with UPenn's Kleinman Center for Energy Policy.

The big picture: That could result via the unlikely — but not impossible — event that Iran shut down oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for Middle East oil and nearly 20 million barrels per day pass through the narrow channel.